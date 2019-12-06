e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Active shooter killed at US Naval Air Station Pensacola

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Pensacola
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel. (Facebook/NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office)
         

Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola. The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Five people have been taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers. She didn’t have any details about their conditions.

tags
top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News