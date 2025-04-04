Actor Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and a number of other sexual offences, London's Metropolitan Police on Friday said. Comedian and actor Russell Brand.(AFP)

Brand, who became known internationally as the former husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career as a stand-up comedian with risque routines, was also charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault, the force said.

According to the news agency AP, the alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005.

Police said that Brand is due to appear in a London court on May 2.

"The Met's investigation remains open, and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," the statement said.

The incident came to light in September 2023, when British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand, AP reported.

An investigation launched by Banijay UK – which bought the company that produced some of the Channel 4 shows Brand worked on – found that informally raised concerns about the comedian and actor’s behaviour while he worked on several of the channel’s programmes were “not properly escalated or adequately addressed”.

The Channel 4 investigation found “no evidence” that staff were aware of accusations about the comedian and actor contained in the Dispatches programme.

Meanwhile, the actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Who is Russel Brand?

Russel Brand is a comedian and actor known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines. He has hosted shows on radio and television and wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol.

Brand also appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

(with inputs from AP, PA Media)