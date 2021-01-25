Afghan govt to Pak: ask Taliban to reduce violence
Afghanistan on Sunday called on Pakistan to compel the Taliban to fulfil their commitments to reduce violence and to agree to a ceasefire, a day after the US said it would review its agreement with the militants.
The Afghan foreign ministry called on Pakistan and other international partners to press the Taliban to end violence in response to comments by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that the US should “not reverse things” in Afghanistan.
The Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, “We expect the government of Pakistan and all our international partners to compel the Taliban to fulfil their commitments to reduce violence, to secure a nationwide ceasefire, and to sever ties with terrorist groups.”
Most of the Taliban’s top commanders are based in Pakistan, especially in Quetta and the country’s northwest. Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar recently said all decisions regarding the peace process are made after consulting the leadership based in Pakistan.
