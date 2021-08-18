Afghanistan crisis: Updates on day 4 of Taliban's capture of Kabul

Wednesday marked day 4 of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan. World governments continued their efforts to evacuate their citizens from Kabul, the Afghan capital which was captured by the insurgents on August 15. The capture of Kabul meant the Taliban was in complete control of Afghanistan.

Here are some latest developments with regards to the Afghanistan situation:

(1.) The Taliban, which offered “general amnesty” to Afghans and said they would “respect the rights of women,” reportedly attacked women and children desperately trying to enter the Kabul airport. Visuals have also emerged on social media of Taliban terrorists opening fire on a group of protesters in Jalalabad who were demanding that the Afghan national flag be placed atop offices instead of the Taliban’s flag.

(2.) A group of Taliban representatives, led by Anas Haqqani, a member of its “political office,” met former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) TOLO News reported. The meeting took place amid the group’s efforts to form a “government.”

Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban's political office, met with former #Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul today: TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/wXX9E7miyM — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021





(3.) In Bamiyan, the Taliban destroyed the statue of slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in what can only be described as a “déjà vu” of what transpired in March 2001, when the group destroyed the statues of the Buddhas of Bamiyan.

(4.) British prime minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban regime will be judged “based on the choices it makes, and its actions, rather than its words.” Johnson made these remarks in the British Parliament which reconvened after a summer break to discuss the prevailing crisis.

(5.) Johnson also interacted with his fellow world leaders over the situation in the Asian nation. He spoke to US president Joe Biden, as well as Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Johnson reportedly told Khan that there shall be “no unilateral recognition” of the Taliban regime.

(6.) Countries continued to evacuate their nationals from the strife-torn nation. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted to inform that the country’s first evacuation flight from Kabul had arrived in France. 21 Indian nationals were among the passengers on the flight, tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India.

(7.) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said it will host a special session on Afghanistan on August 24. The session is being convened with the support of 60 Observer States so far, including France, India, Japan, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

