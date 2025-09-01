250 dead, over 400 injured after 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan, rescue ops underway

At least 250 people have been killed and over 400 injured after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Monday. Rescue operations are underway to find missing people under the destruction and rubble caused by the strong tremors. People carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher to an ambulance at an airport in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (REUTERS)

Early reports stated that at least 30 people had been killed in a single village after the earthquake. However, health officials later updated the toll and stated that hundreds are feared dead.

At least 250 deaths have been confirmed. However, as the rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to rise.

"The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site," health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said in a statement.

As per USGS, the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province. After the 6.3 magnitude tremor, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

Reports also added that the tremors from this earthquake were felt in Pakistan as well.

Deadliest since 2023

Monday's earthquake is also the deadliest to strike the region since 2023. Two years ago, a 6.3 earthquake struck the region and was followed by strong aftershocks. As per Taliban, around 4,000 people were killed due to the quake. However, as per data from the United Nations, at least 1,500 people were killed.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.