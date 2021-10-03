‘Afghanistan’s situation only getting worse; need people on ground’: EU official

More than a month after the Islamist militant group Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, European Union’s (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the situation in the country is only getting worse. “Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security,” he wrote in a blog post.

He stated that one of the early signs of a downfall is the interim government announced by the Taliban last month, which comprises no female member, and is “neither inclusive nor representative.” “And we have reports that women and girls are excluded from schools and universities, which goes against initial assurances from the Taliban,” Borrell added in the post.

Ever since the Taliban took control of the country following the withdrawal of US-led forces after 20 years, old rules under the group that the Afghans, especially the girls and women have dreaded, were reported to be making a comeback. Girls are yet to continue education in the country, and women employees of the Kabul city government have been asked to “stay home.”

In a latest report by AFP, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group is “finalising things” and schools for girls will soon reopen. Furthermore, the women’s ministry in the previous Afghan cabinet has also been shut down, and replaced with “Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,” which the AFP report noted, earned notoriety for implementing strict religious doctrines under the Taliban’s previous reign.

"These positions are considered important for the functioning of the Emirate," Mujahid said, according to AFP.

Borrell has urged the international community to keep people on ground in Afghanistan as well as focus on humanitarian workers. He added that the question is no longer which member EU states agree to a “minimal EU presence” in the war-torn nation, but “when and how.” “We are working on possible options, taking into account the security situation,” he wrote in the blog post.

The EU has so far beefed up the humanitarian aid from 57 million euros to 200 million euros since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and along with other member states, it has pledged 677 million euros to assist the Afghans living in the country.

