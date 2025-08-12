After PM Modi, Brazil's Lula dials China's Xi, amid Trump tariffs threat: What they discussed

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday discussed the role of the BRICS bloc, bilateral business ties and the importance of self-reliance among Global South nations, in the backdrop of steep tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed strengthening Global South unity in a phone call, as Lula also spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on responding to steep US tariffs.

The conversation between Lula and Xi Jinping came days after the Brazilian president spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the fallout from Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on both countries to 50% — one of the highest rates imposed by the US president.

The development also comes after Lula signalled last week that he intended to hold talks with the leaders of India and China to explore a coordinated response to US trade measures, reported AFP.

Meanwhile, Trump postponed the planned tariff hike on Chinese goods on Tuesday for another 90 days.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Xi said China would “work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries in the Global South” and “jointly build a more just world and more sustainable planet.”

He added that “all countries should unite and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism” — a remark seen as aimed at US tariffs.

BRICS and G20 role highlighted

The Brazilian presidency said the one-hour conversation covered a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine, climate change, and the importance of multilateral institutions.

“Both agreed on the role of the G20 and BRICS in defending multilateralism,” the statement said. The leaders also “committed to expanding the scope of cooperation in sectors such as health, oil and gas, digital economy and satellites.”

Notably, Beijing has actively sought deeper engagement in the region to counter US influence making it the largest trading partner for Brazil. Two-thirds of Latin American countries have also joined Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Lula and Modi discuss US tariffs

Earlier in the week, Lula held an hour-long call with Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout of Trump’s 50% tariffs on Brazil and India.

Modi said on social media that he had a “good conversation” with Lula. “We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership, including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone,” he wrote.

A readout from the Indian side said Lula initiated the call, and Modi recalled their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro last month.

“Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights,” it said.

Lula, in a social media post, said the conversation focused on the “international economic scenario” and the “imposition of unilateral tariffs”. “Brazil and India are, so far, the two most affected countries,” he said.

The Brazilian president also confirmed plans to make a state visit to India early next year, with Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin scheduled to travel to India in October to prepare for the visit and attend a trade monitoring meeting.