After Saturday's earthquake, Japanese govt warns of tsunami in coastal areas
Following a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 that shook eastern and northeastern Japan on Saturday, the Japanese government warned that a tsunami of up to 1 metre could hit coastal areas of Miyagi Prefecture.
According to Kyodo News, the earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m. about 59 kilometers below the surface off the coast of Miyagi, and the agency called off the tsunami warning at 7:30 p.m, the Japan Meteorological agency stated.
Two injuries have been reported in Miyagi Prefecture with no structural damage yet, according to a local fire department.
The strength and the depth of the temblor were revised downward from the initially reported magnitude 7.2 and 60 km, respectively.
The agency official said at a press conference that no significant change in the sea level caused by the quake was observed but warned that quakes of a similar size could occur over the next week or so.
Its focus, about 20 km off the Ojika Peninsula in Miyagi, was relatively close to that of the magnitude of 7.3 temblors in mid-February which rocked Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures and injured over 150 people, he added.
The earthquake struck just over a week after northeastern Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake and tsunami which triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
No abnormalities were found at nuclear plants in eastern and northeastern Japan, according to their operators, while JR East said it temporarily suspended the operation of Shinkansen bullet train services in the region, Kyodo News reported.
There have also been evacuation orders issued to some 11,000 residents in coastal areas in Miyagi which were lifted later, according to the prefectural government.
Shinji Toda, professor of geophysics at Tohoku University, said the latest earthquake could have caused a large tsunami if its focus had been shallow.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits
- Republican state lawmakers are considering bills that would restrict access to the ballot, including by curtailing or eliminating mail-in and early voting, and imposing new ID requirements.
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs
- On Saturday, health officials convened in the capital as they looked for ways to increase ICU bed capacity in order to avoid a looming shortage.
German Covid case rate hits 2 month high with leaders set to meet
Chinese health officials urge unhurried public to get vaccinated against Covid
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a US warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post.
Israeli govt abolishes travel quotas, issues new rules for airport amid Covid-19
After Saturday's earthquake, Japanese govt warns of tsunami in coastal areas
Pakistan may extend closure of educational institutions due to surge in cases
France passes security law allowing off-duty police officers to carry weapons
Largest asteroid of 2021 to pass by Earth today at 124,000 kmph | 10 points
- The reason behind the unusually speedy close approach is the asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun, according to Nasa.
'No choice': Fleeing coup, Myanmar police refugees in India seek asylum
- One Indian village has given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter who crossed into India over the last two weeks.