After Truss's ‘friend or foe’ remark, Macron says ‘UK is a friend regardless…’
"If I become prime minister, I would judge him on deeds not words. The jury's out," Liz Truss, one of the frontrunners to become the next British PM, said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that regardless of whoever replaces Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister, Great Britain will always remain an ally of his country. His statement comes after British foreign secretary Liz Truss, one of the frontrunners to become the next UK PM and a favourite against Conservative rival Rishi Sunak, refused to answer if the French leader was a “friend or a foe”.
"If I become prime minister, I would judge him on deeds not words. The jury's out," she said to Tory grassroots members, who applauded her answer.
Macron was asked about his take on Truss's statement during his visit to Algeria. "The British people, the United Kingdom, is a friendly, strong and allied nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders or the little mistakes they may make in grandstanding," he told reporters.
Britain's opposition Labour Party foreign affairs spokesperson David Lammy criticised Truss for her statement, saying the fact she chose to “needlessly insult” one of Britain's closest allies “shows a terrible and worrying lack of judgement”.
However, British finance minister and Truss supporter Nadhim Zahawi backed her fellow colleague, calling Truss's remark light-hearted. “Liz and I both know that France is a strategic ally,” she added.
The relation between France and Britain has been low in wake of Brexit. The two countries have also shown contrasting approaches to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Johnson's father Stanley Johnson had gained French citizenship in May this year, and called Macron a “very good buddy of our country”.
(With agency inputs)
-
Wiz Khalifa concert cut short in US over possible shooting, 3 injured
Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said. People started exiting Ruoff about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater's lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported.
-
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. Then there's the obvious legal peril.
-
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds ($851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday. Silverstone's website describes the car as the Princess of Wales' last Ford Escort, with 24,961 miles on the clock. The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford.
-
AstraZeneca's Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients: Report
AstraZeneca's blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday, opening the door to a substantial increase in patients who could benefit. Ejection fraction measures the heart's ability to pump oxygen-rich blood into the body. The drug also cut the risk of hospital admissions for heart failure by close to a third.
-
Putin orders benefit payments for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people. The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who have been forced to leave the territory of Ukraine since Feb. 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics