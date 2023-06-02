Age or accidents? 5 ‘embarrassing’ moments raising question on President Biden's fitness

The United States president Joe Biden tumbled down on Thursday after finishing his speech criticising Russia and China in graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. The 80-year old who is often attacked by his opponents for being too old to seat on the post, stood up with help without any injuries. Fall moments of President Joe Biden

However this is not the first time that Biden has found himslf in disoriented position. Here's a list of 5 other such incidents. It is old age or a normal happenings? It's up to you to decide.

The many 'falls' of President Joe Biden

1. On March 19th, 2021, President Biden stumbled twice and fell as he scaled the stairs to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. When Biden slipped, he clutched onto the railing of the jet steps and stood up to climb the remainder of the jet steps.

2. A similar circumstance happened the February this year, when US president Joe Biden appeared to fall while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland. He later caught himself, turned to wave and entered the aircraft.

3. On June 18, 2022, the octogenarian president was riding his bike with the first lady in Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach house in Delaware when he fell from his bike. While attempting to dismount, Biden came to a halt and looked to get his foot trapped on the pedal. Later, Biden told reporters travelling with him, "I got my foot caught" on the toe cage. “I'm good.”

4. On September 23rd, 2022, Biden was perplexed as to where to depart the stage following his remarks at the Global Fund Conference in New York. After finishing his speech and amid audience applauded, the 79-year-old appeared disoriented and glanced and had to take help of members of his security staff to leave the stage.

5. President Biden nearly fell down a set of steps while visiting Japan for the G7 conference on May 19, 2023. Biden was observed stumbling down a short set of steps at the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima. Luckily he escaped falling on the ground and getting hurt.

Biden "too old" to run the country, critics say

The oldest occupant of the White House in history has come under criticism that he is "too old" to run the country. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Donald Trump supporters (he is 76-year old) invested a lot on ads attacking Biden’s age.

On Thursday's event, Trump said ,"I hope he wasn't hurt," adding “the whole thing is crazy.”

However President Biden has doubled down on all such criticisms. “I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” he said in an MSNBC interview.

Notably, he has already announced to run for the presedential post again in 2024.