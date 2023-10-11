News / World News / Air Canada grounds pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours in uniform, social media posts

Air Canada grounds pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours in uniform, social media posts

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2023 10:08 AM IST

The action has taken against the pilot after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel.

Canadian flag carrier Air Canada grounded a pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours over his uniform, according to local media reports. The pilot, identified as Mostafa Ezzo, also allegedly made profane comments about Israel in his social media posts after Hamas militants, who control the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on the West Asian nation.

Demonstrators in support of Palestinians wave Palestinian flags during a protest in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on October 9, 2023.(AFP)
Demonstrators in support of Palestinians wave Palestinian flags during a protest in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on October 9, 2023.(AFP)

“The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday,” The Toronto Sun quoted Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick as saying.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We did this because this individual's opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada's views in any way," said Fitzpatrick. "This person has never been authorized to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee."

The social media accounts of the Montreal-based B787 first officer were full of controversial remarks about Israel and one of his Instagram stories showed him promoting Sunday’s pro-Palestine rally with a caption that said “F*** you Israel, burn in hell.” Another Instagram story showed him holding a banner that termed Israel a “terrorist state”, according to the report.

Air Canada in a social media post on X said, “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

Meanwhile, Air Canada has temporarily suspended its flight routes at this time to Tel Aviv in the wake of the Hamas attack. Canada's foreign minister said Tuesday that Canadian citizens will be flown out of the country from the Tel Aviv airport in the coming days.

The government plans to conduct the evacuation using aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post did not mention those Canadians who are believed to be trapped in Gaza after Israel closed off the Hamas-controlled territory.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out