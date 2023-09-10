Air China flight lands in Singapore as engine catches fire; 9 hurt. Video

Nine passengers were injured after an Air China flight's engine caught fire and made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday. According to reports, there were a total of 155 people, including the crew members, on board flight CA403 which toom off from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. Air China flight lands in Singapore as engine catches fire(Twitter)

Several pictures and videos of the emergency landing of the flight made rounds on social media.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, claiming to be one of the most followed aviation content creator in China, shared a video in which passengers can be seen exiting what appeared to be the stricken aircraft down an emergency slide onto the tarmac.

“Pratt&Whitney engine on fire, Air China flight evacuated on Singapore runway. CA403 TFU-SIN squawking 7700 shortly before landing at Singapore due to PW1100G engine fire. Heavy smoke in cabin, crew evacuated the plane on runway. The aircraft is a 4-year old A320neo B-305J,” he wrote on X.

Another user wrote: “It's one of the +30 aircraft fitted with PW1100 engines in the fleet. The model has been showing design flaws causing various emergency landings recently.”

Meanwhile, Singapore's Changi Airport in a statement on Facebook said, "Flight CA403 from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state."

It added that the plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and “all passengers and crew have evacuated safely”. “The fire in the left engine has been put out,” the statement read.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the runway at Changi Airport was closed briefly and one aircraft was diverted to the nearby island of Batam in Indonesia, reported news agency AFP.

The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident and has contacted its Chinese counterpart to help, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)