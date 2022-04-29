Airbnb allows employees to live and work from anywhere
Airbnb will allow its employees to live and work almost anywhere around the world, fully embracing a remote work policy to attract staff and ensure flexibility.
The San Francisco short-term-stay company said late Thursday that under the new policy, employees can work from the office, home or during their travels to 190 countries.
Staff will still have to meet in person for regular team meetings and events, CEO Brian Chesky said in a message to employees. Salaries won't change if employees decide to move.
Employees who work temporarily in a different country will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll reasons, which involves a "mountain of complexities," but Chesky said the company is working on an open-source solution.
The new policy will put the company in a better position to hire and retain the best people by not “limiting the talent pool to a commuting radius around our offices," Chesky said. Remote work and flexibility “will become the predominant way that we all work 10 years from now," he said.
Millions of people switched to working remotely during the pandemic to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. Companies are beginning to ask those workers to come back to the office, at least on a hybrid basis, including other tech companies such as Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft.
-
At least 10 killed as blast rips through Kabul mosque in Afghan
A blast in the Afghan capital ripped through a Sunni mosque and killed at least 10 people on Friday, an interior ministry official said. "Many worshippers were at the Khalifa Sahib mosque when the blast went off," a survivor who gave his name as Ahmad told AFP. "Many victims were thrown off their feet." Bloodied casualties were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul but Taliban fighters barred journalists from accessing the facility.
-
Donald Trump is back with ‘Covfefe’, on his Truth Social
Former US President Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!" Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol.
-
Putin, Zelensky accept Indonesia’s G-20 invite
The presidents of Russia and Ukraine have accepted invitations from Indonesia, the current chair of the Group of 20, for a big ticket summit in November. Russia is a member of the G-20, and the countries in the grouping have been divided over their reaction to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Putin would attend in person.
-
Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as prime minister, says lawmaker
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president.
-
China agrees to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return. Conditions apply
Selected Indian students studying in China but stranded in their home country since early 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to return to their Chinese universities, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Indian embassy said on Friday. “The Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis,” the Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.
