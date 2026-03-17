Al-Aqsa mosque hit in Iran strikes? Israel shares image of missile shrapnel in Jerusalem Old City

Israel on Monday said an Iranian missile exploded over Jerusalem’s Old City and its fragments fell around the holy city's complex that hosts some of the most sacred sites to Christian, Muslim and Jews. The photos shows what appeared to be a large metal ring-shaped part of a missile off a red-tiled roof adjacent to the Holy Sepulchre. (X/Israel)

A photo shared along with a social media post, posed by Israel, showed what appeared to be a large metal ring, believed to be part of a missile landed at the roof of a structure adjacent to the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial.

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The attack, which Tel Aviv said originated from Iran, comes days after the Israel said that the Iranian regime was launching missiles toward Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Was Al-Aqsa hit during missile attack? The incident unfolded after a shrapnel from ballistic missiles fired by Iran and debris from the Israeli interceptors that shot them down fell around Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, AFP cited Israeli police as saying.

There were no reported casualties or major damage reported at the Al Aqsa Mosque. The mosque in the Al Aqsa compound, also known as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christian and as Temple Mount for Jews, has been a flashpoint site which is holy to the three faiths.