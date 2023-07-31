Alleged threats by passenger force NJ-bound Delta flight to make emergency landing in Boston

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Newark, N.J., from Boston's Logan International Airport, was forced to return on Sunday evening as authorities received an anonymous tip of a passenger making threats to the safety of the flight. FILE - A Delta Airlines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

The incident prompted an emergency return to the airport, causing concern among passengers and authorities alike.

Delta Airlines Flight 5770 was scheduled to depart at 5:30 p.m., but shortly after takeoff, “an anonymous third party caller” reported the alleged threats made by a passenger to a New Jersey police agency.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio confirmed the incident, stating, “had allegedly made threats related to the safety of the flight.”

Upon the plane's return to Logan International Airport, Massport fire, and State Police were on standby to address the situation. Troopers escorted the unidentified passenger off the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

Law enforcement authorities also conducted a thorough search of the passenger's two carry-on bags with the assistance of the State Police Bomb Squad and explosive-detecting K-9 units, which yielded no findings of hazardous materials or devices.

The passenger had no checked bags, reducing the risk of further complications.

Following the removal of the passenger and his belongings, the flight was cleared to resume its journey to Newark, N.J., as per official statements.

According to flight tracker, the flight took off Sunday night.

Passengers expressed a mix of relief and anxiety as the flight finally continued its course.

Boston Globe reported a Delta spokesperson deferred inquiries to Republic Airways, the company operating Flight 5770 for Delta.

In their official statement, Republic Airways expressed apologies to all affected passengers for the unexpected delay and any disruption to their travel plans.

As of Sunday night, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the nature and validity of the alleged threats.

Authorities remain committed to uncovering the details behind the situation and ensuring the safety and security of all air travelers.

Safety protocols and vigilant efforts continue to be vital in maintaining a secure and peaceful air travel environment.