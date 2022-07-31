AlphaFold: AI tool predicts structures for nearly all-known proteins
NEW DELHI: An artificial intelligence tool developed by a Google sister company has predicted and published the structures of nearly all proteins, the building blocks of life, unlocking what may be one of the most influential databases for biological research.
AlphaFold, a tool developed by Alphabet-owned AI research company DeepMind Technologies, announced in a blog post by its CEO on July 29 that it has released the structures of over 200 million protein structures in collaboration with the European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI). “This update includes predicted structures for plants, bacteria, animals, and other organisms, opening up many new opportunities for researchers to use AlphaFold to advance their work on important issues, including sustainability, food insecurity, and neglected diseases,” said the post by DeepMind’s chief executive, Demis Hassabis.
Proteins are commonly referred as the building blocks of life, made up on some combination of amino acids. It is easy to identify a protein by its constituent amino acid, but this is just one-dimensional information. What is important to understand is how these amino acids come together and “fold” to create a protein structure.
For instance, the Sars-Cov-2 has a protein that folds as a spike. This shape, therefore, is relevant for biologists because so that they can design antibodies and therapeutics to, say, neutralise this protein (thereby taking away its ability to infect more cells). This three-dimensional information is mostly gathered using cryo-electron microscopes.
In December, 2020, AlphaFold first crossed the threshold of predicting protein folding - or the structures - from merely the amino acid sequences with a high accuracy. In the months since, it has been used to create the database now released.
“Being able to ‘just download’ the whole prediction set is going to - I am sure - stimulate entirely new research directions. As important is the on-demand ‘oh I am going to make a mutation on my protein, I wonder where it is on the structure’ for ... *every known protein*,” wrote Ewan Birney, the director of EMBL-EBI, in a tweet.
The development is a reminder of the strides taken by AI technologies, which have demonstrated an ability to create art, play games like Go, write fiction and hold almost human-like conversations by earning from large datasets.
While AI technologies have excelled at single-use applications, like learning and predicting protein structures, there is a raging debate over whether such deep learning models can or already have achieved more human-like attributes of sentience. For now, there is wide consensus on one aspect: deep learning models will help unlock the next frontiers for science.
-
U.P. CM urged to rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers
Lucknow: The contribution of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das in the Ram temple movement could not be expressed in words, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while paying tributes to the saint on his 19th death anniversary in Ayodhya. On the occasion, saints of Ayodhya urged the chief minister to develop and rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers who had been part of the Ram temple movement.
-
Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth week after launch | Video
Debris from China's Long March-5B rocket, which was launched last week, fell back into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported quoting the Chinese government. “Vast majority of wreckage burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere,” officials were quoted as saying by AP. Several users in Malaysia reported sightings of the rocket debris on social media. One such video was re-shared by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Centre for Astrophysics, US.
-
Fidel Ramos, former Philippine president who overthrew dictatorship, dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Valdez Ramos, a US-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, died on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but one of his longtime companions, Norman Legazpi, told Associated Press that Ramos had been hospitalised intermittently for heart disease in recent years, suffering from dementia.
-
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
-
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics