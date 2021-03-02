Amazon tweaks its app icon after 'Hitler moustache' comparison
- The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.
E-commerce company Amazon has renewed its iOS and Android app icon again.
According to Mashable, a month ago, the company introduced a new icon for its mobile apps, replacing the old 'shopping cart' icon with one that combined Amazon's smile logo and a blue adhesive tape strip on a brown background, as a nod to Amazon's shipping boxes.
The problem with that design, apparently, was that the adhesive tape strip looked a bit too much like the moustache of Adolf Hitler, which was noticed on social media. The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.
As reported by Mashable, Amazon would not officially admit that this was the reason behind the redesigning icon.
In a statement to The Verge, the company said it "designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step."
