After Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services faces outage again a week post going down

On the day that saw a massive outage in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) also faced a similar outage on Wednesday. AWS logo and broken ethernet cable are seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

The AWS outage came just a week after it faced big issues, with several apps working on its infrastructure also going down for several hours. It also came on the day when Microsoft's Azure cloud service faced an outage of its own, thus impacting a large chunk of the internet.

Because so many sites and services use Amazon and Microsoft's cloud services, an outage like this in both can have a widespread impact.