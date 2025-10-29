Amazon Web Services faces outage again a week after going down
On the day that saw a massive outage in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) also faced a similar outage on Wednesday.
The AWS outage came just a week after it faced big issues, with several apps working on its infrastructure also going down for several hours. It also came on the day when Microsoft's Azure cloud service faced an outage of its own, thus impacting a large chunk of the internet.
Because so many sites and services use Amazon and Microsoft's cloud services, an outage like this in both can have a widespread impact.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News/World News/ After Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services faces outage again a week post going down