e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Amazon will spend $500 million on holiday employee bonuses

Amazon will spend $500 million on holiday employee bonuses

The company said on Thursday that it would pay full-time operations workers $300, and part-timers $150, if they are employed by the e-commerce giant for the entire month of December.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 06:22 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York.
The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York.(REUTERS)
         

Amazon.com Inc. will pay the employees who pack and deliver its goods a one-time bonus of up to $300, extra compensation that comes as the company faces a union drive and criticism from others for rolling back pandemic hazard pay.

The company said on Thursday that it would pay full-time operations workers $300, and part-timers $150, if they are employed by the e-commerce giant for the entire month of December. The cost to Amazon will amount to about $500 million, logistics chief Dave Clark said in a corporate blog post.

Like many of its peers in retail who had offered hazard pay as an incentive for workers to keep coming in during the pandemic, Amazon ended its bonuses after an economic upheaval swelled the ranks of job seekers. The company ended its $2-an-hour bump for hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers at the end of May. In June, it paid one-time bonuses of as much as $500.

More recently, Amazon has faced criticism from some employees for trying to attract new hires with a $3,000 bonus to ensure sufficient staffing to cover the holiday rush while only offering existing workers vouchers toward Thanksgiving turkeys. Earlier this week, a union drive organized by a group of workers at an Alabama warehouse became public, a rare step at a company that has worked to fend off organized labor in its ranks.

“Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers’ essential needs, while also helping to bring some much needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world,” Clark said in the blog post Thursday. “I’ve never been more grateful for -- or proud of -- our teams.”

tags
top news
Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
AstraZeneca may run additional trial
AstraZeneca may run additional trial
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week
Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week
Attachments up to Rs 40k-crore remain pending as key tribunal stays headless
Attachments up to Rs 40k-crore remain pending as key tribunal stays headless
Global tenders only if local sourcing fails: Government
Global tenders only if local sourcing fails: Government
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In