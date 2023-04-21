Home / World News / Amid Sudan conflict, White House has not plan to evacuate Americans yet

Amid Sudan conflict, White House has not plan to evacuate Americans yet

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 09:42 PM IST

President Joe Biden had approved a plan earlier this week to move U.S. forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats.

No decision yet has been made to evacuate American diplomatic personnel from Sudan but the United States is preparing for such an eventuality if it becomes necessary, the White House said on Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.(AP)
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.(AP)

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said that for all American citizens in Sudan, they must "make their own arrangements to stay safe" as violence rocks the country.

Also read: Sudan military crisis explained: Who is fighting, what is happening?

He said President Joe Biden had approved a plan earlier this week to move U.S. forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats.

"We are simply pre-positioning some additional capabilities nearby in case that they're needed. But I want to stress again ... there's been no decision to move forward with any kind of an evacuation at this time," Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said the situation in the capital Khartoum remained tense and that the warring parties have been unable to stick to ceasefires that have been agreed upon.

"We're focused right now on the situation we're in. We want to get all our government personnel consolidated and safe at the (U.S.) embassy," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudan united states country violence white house khartoum plan + 5 more
sudan united states country violence white house khartoum plan + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out