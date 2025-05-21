Amid tensions with India, Pakistan, China agree to deepen trade, maintain close communication

Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to deepen trade and investment ties with China. The development comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent deadly conflict, news agency Reuters reported. On Tuesday Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, where Wang Yi said they support efforts by Pakistan and India towards a dialogue.(X/@ForeignOfficePk)

Earlier on May 10, India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire understanding after four days of fighting, the worst in three decades. The tensions are high after an attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Beijing and Islamabad have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation on various issues, including security and counterterrorism. Further, they have agreed to add momentum to the proposed upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The first phase of this project was opposed by New Delhi as it violated territorial integrity for passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

The CPEC 1.0 is a 3000 km long connectivity project and a component of the Belt and Road initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, linking China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region and the port city of Gwadar in southern Pakistan. China promised to invest $ 65 billion in the infrastructure projects along the CPEC.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar met his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. In the meeting Wang Yi said China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.

Wang Yi told Dar that China will support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Apart from maintaining close communication, the two countries agreed to more cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, industrialisation, and other sectors, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.