Amid war, Iranians flaunt a Tehran shopping mall: One of the world’s largest shopping complexes featured in record books

One such video was shared by the Iranian embassy in Australia too.

Inside Iran Mall in Tehran , there are no visible signs of war, if one goes by video being shared by Iranians. These videos show shoppers strolling through polished corridors; families gathered in cafes; and visitors pausing under ornate domes and chandeliers in one of the top largest malls in the world.

Iran is facing one of its most turbulent periods in years. The US-Israeli attack on the country is balanced on a thin, two-week ceasefire; and threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz have kept the region on high alert. Yet, on social media, another version of Iran is making rounds.

Iran Mall: How big is it? The Iran Mall was ranked the world’s largest shopping mall by total area by WorldAtlas in 2023. It spans nearly 1.4 million square metres, as per a Tripadvisor report.

Located in northwest Tehran near Chitgar Lake, the project was designed as a multi-purpose “city within a city".

Iran Mall is planned to cover about 1.95 million square metres when fully complete, with additional space developed in later phases, as per Financial Tribune. It is located in District 22 of Tehran and took around two years to plan and six years to build.

The plot is 3.17 lakh square metres.

The mall is spread across seven floors, and the complex combines retail, entertainment, culture and business spaces under one roof. The first phase opened in 2018, and development has continued in stages since.

Guinness World Records, in its official listings, places the Dubai Mall and China’s South China Mall among the largest in the world, depending on the measurement criteria used.