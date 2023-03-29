Canada failing: Amnesty condemns Ottawa's record on indigenous people's rights

Amnesty International denounced Canada's record on indigenous rights in its latest annual analysis on the state of human rights worldwide. In the report released, the organization expressed concern regarding indigenous people in Canada saying that they continue to face territorial expropriation and widespread inequality as well as repression. Amnesty International On Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen.

Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general for Amnesty's Canadian branch in Ottawa said, “The rights of Indigenous peoples remain a major concern and a grave concern for us," adding, "The state of Indigenous Peoples’ rights in Canada is a national disgrace. Despite numerous promises to address ongoing injustices, governments in Canada have failed to uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples and respect their lands and/ resources. The climate crisis is exacerbating these injustices and demands urgent and decisive action from the government.”

“We see Canada significantly failing in its obligations to uphold the rights of Indigenous peoples, but also to tackle the climate crisis and to fully support refugees and migrants,” Ketty Nivyabandi added.

The report puts “Canada on the world map when it comes to human rights violations, which may not be something many Canadians are used to," the secretary general said as per CBC news.

The report said that in Canada “The right to assembly was often under threat, particularly for indigenous land defenders.”

"Authorities failed to mitigate the climate crisis," which impacts indigenous people, it added.

