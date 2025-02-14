Menu Explore
An Indian court finds a 31-year-old man guilty of the rape and murder of an Irish backpacker

AP |
Feb 14, 2025 07:00 PM IST

NEW DELHI — A court in India on Friday found a 31-year-old man guilty of raping and murdering an Irish woman at a popular tourist resort in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the crime by Judge Kshama Joshi at the District and Sessions Court in western Goa state. Joshi said she will pronounce sentencing on Monday.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found by a farmer on a beach popular with holidaymakers in the western state of Goa in March 2017. An autopsy showed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Usually, rape victims cannot be named under Indian law. In this case, the victim’s family spoke to the media to raise awareness of her case. The crime highlighted persistent violence against women in India despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.

McLaughlin's family in a statement said they and her friends were “thankful to the public prosecutor and the investigating officer for justice.”

“They have treated her like their daughter and tirelessly fought for her,” the family said in a statement, according to Press Trust of India news agency.

A separate statement posted on behalf of the family on the “Truth For Danielle McLaughlin” Facebook page said her “truth has finally been heard."

“We have lost nearly 8 years of our lives fighting for Danielle and we are so thankful that we now can start grieving her immeasurable loss. She was so much more than a daughter, sister and best friend. She lit up every room she entered and touch the lives of all who met her. She brought so much good into this world and he so quickly took her from this world with his cruelty,” the statement said.

Ireland's foreign ministry in a statement on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris paid tribute to McLaughlin’s family, in particular to her mother, “for her determination and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”

“While nothing can ease the pain of their loss, I hope that this verdict represents some closure for the family. My thoughts will remain with them as they continue to grieve the loss of their beloved daughter and sister. May Danielle rest in peace,” the statement said.

Goa is a popular backpacking destination in India. Millions of tourists visit its numerous beach resorts every year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On