IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Angela Merkel succession gets serious with vote for party leader
FILE PHOTO: The three candidates for the chairmanship of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, from left to right, Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, pose at the end of a debate at party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The three candidates for the chairmanship of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, from left to right, Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, pose at the end of a debate at party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Angela Merkel succession gets serious with vote for party leader

Merkel called on her party to avoid infighting over its leadership in the buildup.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:39 PM IST

The race to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor will start to take shape when her party elects a new leader on Saturday.

Unlike orderly transitions of the past, a botched succession has led to a tight three-way race between long-time Merkel antagonist Friedrich Merz, moderate state leader Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, a foreign-policy expert and former cabinet member. The winner will see the Christian Democratic Union through national elections in September.

While the CDU leader usually goes on to be the chancellor candidate for Germany’s conservative bloc, that step isn’t automatic this time. The Bavarian CSU sister party will have an important say in the decision — and Markus Soeder, the Christian Social Union’s leader, is well ahead in polls for chancellor preference. Merkel called on her party to avoid infighting over its leadership in the buildup.

“I’d like to see us choose a team to lead our proud people’s party,” the chancellor said in opening remarks to the virtual convention on Friday.

The new CDU leader will have a brief window to prove himself until the two parties choose their joint candidate after state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate on March 14. A strong CDU performance at the polls would enhance its chances of thwarting the Bavarian premier.

Merkel’s succession plan was upended nearly a year ago when her protege -- outgoing Chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer -- announced she would step aside following a series of gaffes and leadership challenges. Now, as the final term of Europe’s longest-serving leader nears its end, 1,001 Christian Democrats will choose one of three men to chart a course into the future.

The meeting has been delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be held online to adhere to Germany’s hygiene and distancing rules. That presents the party with a number of challenges, including ensuring delegates -- many in their 70s -- can manage the digital voting process.

The CDU is also going to great lengths to ensure systems aren’t hacked and will follow up the online vote with a mail-in ballot -- with the winner being the only option -- to abide by German laws. Any hiccups could spur legal challenges.

Neither of the three contenders is likely to get an absolute majority in the first round, meaning there will be a runoff between the two front-runners. A final result is expected as early as noon.

The new CDU leader faces a challenging political environment. The Greens were on par with the conservative bloc before the coronavirus crisis, and the far-right Alternative for Germany -- which arose from dissatisfaction with Merkel’s policies -- is nipping at its support. But the conservative bloc maintains a comfortable lead in the polls, thanks to Merkel’s steady leadership and her shift to the center.

The outcome is critical far beyond Germany’s borders. The European Union needs the country’s leadership as it seeks to recover from the pandemic, reset trans-Atlantic ties under US President-elect Joe Biden and chart a post-Brexit course.

Merz, 65, offers the biggest break with Merkel. The former BlackRock Inc. director advocates for a more economically liberal approach. His divisive rhetoric could turn off many voters, and the Greens -- the most likely coalition partner -- are skeptical.

“A CDU under Friedrich Merz would certainly be more shaped by policies that move far away from us and from the center of society,” Robert Habeck, co-chair of the Green party, told reporters this week. His views on capitalism and the economy have “fallen out of sync with time.”

Laschet, 59, is a moderate in Merkel’s mold. He was considered the clear favorite after forging an early alliance with Jens Spahn, the up-and-coming health minister. The premier from North Rhine-Westphalia has faltered badly in recent months, but could get votes as a safer choice than Merz and has indicated that he’s open to appointing Soeder as chancellor candidate.

Roettgen, 55, was seen as an outsider, but has rallied in recent weeks. A centrist, who was fired from Merkel’s cabinet in 2012, would push a tougher line on Russia and China. He was an outspoken critic of Merkel’s refusal to ban Huawei Technologies Co. from Germany’s 5G wireless networks and has opposed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia. He’s also expressed a willingness to consider alternative candidates for chancellor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany angela merkel
app
Close
e-paper
The inauguration ceremony for the Ekuveni synthetic running track in Male was attended by President Ibrahim Solih. The groundbreaking for the project was done in November during the visit of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (Indian High Commission in the Maldives).
The inauguration ceremony for the Ekuveni synthetic running track in Male was attended by President Ibrahim Solih. The groundbreaking for the project was done in November during the visit of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (Indian High Commission in the Maldives).
world news

India implements community projects worth $13 million in the Maldives

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Over the past six months, eight grant projects backed by India have been completed in the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
world news

Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:58 PM IST
At the meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed presentation on the external affairs ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Like Trump, Bolsonaro opposes Huawei on the unproven grounds that it shares confidential data with China's Communist government.(Reuters file photo)
Like Trump, Bolsonaro opposes Huawei on the unproven grounds that it shares confidential data with China's Communist government.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Brazil's Bolsonaro to allow China's Huawei in 5G auctions: Report

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Financial costs and the exit of US ally Trump from the White House are forcing President Jair Bolsonaro to backtrack on his opposition to Huawei.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, New Jersey and Mississippi are offering the vaccine to smokers under the age of 65.(AP)
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, New Jersey and Mississippi are offering the vaccine to smokers under the age of 65.(AP)
world news

Covid vaccination priority to smokers frustrate essential workers in US: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:51 PM IST
The CDC guidelines say that adults of any age with smoking habit are at increased risk for severe Covid–associated illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Norway’s recommendation doesn’t mean that younger, healthier people should avoid being vaccinated.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
Norway’s recommendation doesn’t mean that younger, healthier people should avoid being vaccinated.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
world news

Norway suggests Covid-19 vaccine may be too risky for old people, terminally ill

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and also lowers the age group thought to be affected from 80.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iranian President Donald Trump.(AP)
Iranian President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The UN nuclear watchdog and Tehran said on Wednesday that Iran had started the work, in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with six major powers as the country presses for a lifting of US sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia,(AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia,(AP)
world news

Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.(AP)
Joe Biden is elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.(AP)
world news

'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration': Joe Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Biden, who planned to introduce his team Saturday, said the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters talk outside a care home, where at least five people have died in a suspected monoxide poisoning accident, in Lanuvio, Italy, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)
Firefighters talk outside a care home, where at least five people have died in a suspected monoxide poisoning accident, in Lanuvio, Italy, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)
world news

At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The incident happened at the Villa dei Diamanti care home in Lanuvio, a town near Rome, Italian firefighters said in a post on Twitter. "Some residents have [been] killed, while others have been hospitalised," it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pureval, who is the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, confirmed his candidacy in a tweet on January 14.(@AftabPureval/Twitter)
Pureval, who is the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, confirmed his candidacy in a tweet on January 14.(@AftabPureval/Twitter)
world news

Indian-American Democrat Aftab Pureval in race for post of Cincinnati mayor

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Pureval's parents migrated from India in 1980 to Xenia, Ohio. He lost the race for Congress in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Tech Workers said that the new regulation will hold those secondary employers accountable that claim to be not directly involved in the sponsoring of H-1B visas.(Photo for Representation)
US Tech Workers said that the new regulation will hold those secondary employers accountable that claim to be not directly involved in the sponsoring of H-1B visas.(Photo for Representation)
world news

IT companies’ clients required to meet H1-B filing obligation under new US rule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the office of foreign labour certification, the regulations require all common-law employers of H-1B workers to file a labour condition application (LCA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 30,000 people in Norway have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine since late last month.(AFP)
More than 30,000 people in Norway have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine since late last month.(AFP)
world news

Norway: 23 people die within days of getting first Covid-19 vaccine dose

ANI, Oslo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, "may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients," said Sigurd Hortemo of the Norwegian Medicines Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Can Trump pardon himself? Would the courts reject the move?

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The Justice Department has previously taken the view that the Constitution does not allow a sitting president to be indicted, but a former president enjoys no such protections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“These leaders are trusted at home and respected around the world, and their nominations signal that America is back and ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Joe Biden said.(AP)
“These leaders are trusted at home and respected around the world, and their nominations signal that America is back and ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Joe Biden said.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden fills out state department team with Obama administration veterans

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Joe Biden intends to nominate Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state and Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

UK closes travel corridors to block out new Covid-19 strains

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday evening that passengers coming to the UK from anywhere must now have proof of a mandatory pre-departure Covid-19 test taken at least 72 hours earlier and self-isolate for at least 10 days on arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP