Home / World News / Animals 'shape-shifting' as climate warms: Study
Climate change is heaping "a whole lot of pressure" on animals.(HT Photo)
Climate change is heaping "a whole lot of pressure" on animals.(HT Photo)
world news

Animals 'shape-shifting' as climate warms: Study

  • "Shape-shifting does not mean that animals are coping with climate change and that all is 'fine'," said Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Some animals are "shape-shifting" and have developed bigger tails, beaks and ears to regulate their body temperatures as the planet warms, according to a new study.

From Australian parrots to European rabbits, researchers found evidence that a host of warm-blooded animals have evolved bigger body parts, which could allow them to lose body heat more effectively.

Climate change is heaping "a whole lot of pressure" on animals, said Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia, who led the study, in a press release.

"It's high time we recognised that animals also have to adapt to these changes, but this is occurring over a far shorter timescale than would have occurred through most of evolutionary time," she said.

The study, published on Tuesday in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, reviewed previous research "where climatic warming is a potential hidden explanatory variable for the occurrence of shape-shifting" and found trends particularly noticeable in birds.

The Australian parrot, for example, had shown an average 4-10 percent increase in the size of its bill since 1871 and the authors said this positively correlated with the summer temperature each year.

Other birds, like North American dark-eyed juncos, thrushes and Galapagos finches also saw bill size increases.

Meanwhile, the wings of the great roundleaf bat grew, the European rabbit developed bigger ears, while the tails and legs of masked shrews were found to be larger.

"Shape-shifting does not mean that animals are coping with climate change and that all is 'fine'," said Ryding.

"It just means they are evolving to survive it -- but we're not sure what the other ecological consequences of these changes are, or indeed that all species are capable of changing and surviving."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate crisis
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.