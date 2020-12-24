e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Another New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria: Africa CDC

Another New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria: Africa CDC

The African continent now has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, or 3.3% of global cases.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:14 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Nairobi, Kenya
The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent.
The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent.(Bloomberg)
         

Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa’s top public health official said Thursday, but further investigation is needed.

“It’s a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa,” the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. He said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country — Africa’s most populous — will be analyzing more samples.

“Give us some time ... It’s still very early,” he said.

The alert about the apparent new variant was based on two or three genetic sequences, he said, but that and South Africa’s alert late last week were enough to prompt an emergency meeting of the Africa CDC this week.

The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent.

The new variant in South Africa is now the predominant one there, Nkengasong said, as confirmed infections in the country approach 1 million. While the variant transmits quickly and viral loads are higher, it is not yet clear whether it leads to a more severe disease, he said.

“We believe this mutation will not have an effect” on the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to the continent, he said of the South Africa variant.

South Africa’s health minister late Wednesday announced an “alarming rate of spread” in that country, with more than 14,000 new cases confirmed in the past day, including more than 400 deaths. The country has more than 950,000 infections and COVID-19 is “unrelenting,” Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement.

The African continent now has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, or 3.3% of global cases. Infections across the continent have risen 10.9% over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, including a 52% increase in Nigeria and 40% increase in South Africa.

tags
top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In