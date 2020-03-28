Another UK cabinet minister hit by coronavirus

world

Alister Jack, secretary of state for Scotland in the Boris Johnson government, announced on Saturday that he has developed mild symptoms for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

He is the second cabinet minister to be so affected after health secretary Matt Hancock and Prime Minister Johnson revealed their affliction on Friday. Chief medical officer Chris Whitty is also in self isolation.

Jacks aid: “In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus. In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home”. Officials said he has not been tested for the virus.

The police have been given new powers to enforce self-isolation as the UK went through the fifth day of the three-week lockdown, but there are reports that local council workers undertaking routine work have been spat on or sworn at in parts of the UK.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said there had been a number of “sickening physical and verbal assaults” on workers as it called on the public to respect the “tireless efforts” of council staff.

James Jamieson, LGA chairman, said: “It is becoming increasingly concerning to hear that local government workers are being subjected to physical and verbal abuse as they try and play their part in keeping the country running through this crisis. This is unacceptable, and it has to stop”.