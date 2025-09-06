Another US-sanctioned Russian LNG shipment lands in China, second since late August

A second tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from a US-sanctioned Russian export plant arrived in China on Saturday, as Beijing continues to expand its relationship with Moscow in defiance of Washington. Arctic LNG 2 had faced issues in finding buyers after it was blacklisted by US President Joe Biden’s administration in 2023.(Representational)

The Voskhod tanker, which is carrying a cargo from the Arctic LNG 2 plant, landed at the Beihai import terminal in China’s south, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The first shipment from Arctic LNG 2 made it to China in late August. It came ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two nations cemented their energy relationship with a series of gas pipeline agreements. Arctic LNG 2 had faced issues in finding buyers after it was blacklisted by US President Joe Biden’s administration in 2023.

At least three more vessels from Arctic LNG 2 appear to be on the way to China, Bloomberg’s vessel-tracking data shows. Other shipments may take longer to reach as ice has built up in the Northern Sea Route, making it difficult for traditional vessels to traverse the shorter route to Asia.