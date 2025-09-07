By Nivedita Balu Ansari looks to old classics to highlight wealth disparities in "Good Fortune"

TORONTO, Sept 6 - Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari said he was inspired by films from the 1930s and 40s for his directorial debut "Good Fortune", a fantasy-satire about an angel swapping the lives of a gig worker and an affluent Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

The film, starring Ansari, Canadian actors Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Sandra Oh, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Reeves plays an angel named Gabriel with limited powers who swaps the lives of broke gig worker Arj, played by Ansari, and tech millionaire Jeff, played by Rogen, hoping the two learn that money is not important. The outcome is not as he expected.

"You look at films from the 30s and 40s, there were a lot of movies that dealt with these kind of issues that were comedies... the idea of doing that kind of movie today felt really fun," Ansari said in an interview before the premier.

The movie touches upon the challenges of the average worker today and the disparities in wealth between those at the top and those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

"In those old movies whenever they showed really wealthy people, they'd have a top hat... the modern version of that cold plunge and a sauna, wearing a bathrobe," Ansari said.

Ansari, known for playing Tom Haverford on the TV series "Parks and Recreation" and creating the show "Master of None," said he was inspired by films such as "Sullivan's Travels" and "My Man Godfrey."

Reeves' part as Gabriel is a contrast from his popular role in "John Wick" where he plays a hit man who comes out of retirement to seek revenge against the men who killed his dog.

" gives you a good hug. It's funny. It's smart. things to think about," Reeves said.

