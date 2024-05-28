 ‘Anti-imperialist forces need to…’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Israel's Gaza offensive | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
'Anti-imperialist forces need to…': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Israel's Gaza offensive

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks have come after Israel attacked a refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah, killing 45 people on Sunday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza region amid the Israel-Hamas war. His remarks have come after Israel attacked a refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah, killing 45 people on Sunday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

"The attack was carried out even after the International Court of Justice ordered an end to the violence in Rafah. About 36,000 people have been killed so far in Israel's atrocities. Huge protests are taking place all over the world against this occupation, which is being supported by American imperialism," said the Kerala CM in a Facebook post as quoted by news agency PTI.

Vijayan further urged people around the globe to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. He said, "Anti-imperialist forces and peace lovers around the world need to raise their voices against this terror. The people of Gaza must be given the opportunity to return to a natural life."

New moves to oppress the Palestinian people and militarise the region for imperialist occupation interests must be defeated, Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, in another strike in Gaza's Rafah, Israel killed 16 Palestinians, reported news agency AP citing first responders on Tuesday.

The war in Gaza started after Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The Hamas terrorists slaughtered civilians, including women and children in the unprovoked attack. As per Israeli claims, they beheaded babies and raped multiple women. The terrorists abducted hundreds of Israelis and took them into their stronghold in Gaza.

During the brief truce between Israel and Hamas in November, the terrorists released more than a hundred Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners. However, more than a hundred Israeli hostages are still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

While efforts of a second or permanent ceasefire are on, Israel has launched an offensive in Gaza's Rafah, defying requests against it from countries across the world, including the United States.

Amid the ongoing war, thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives and thousands of buildings in Gaza, including hospitals, have been destroyed. The war has rendered millions homeless and created a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

