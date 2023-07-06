Are the ill-fated Titan sub's last communication screenshots real? Netizens speculate as horrific details emerge

Screenshots claiming to be the final communications of the ill-fated Titan submersible have taken the internet by storm. While the authenticity of the documents remains disputed, experts and commentators have noted their plausibility. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph(via REUTERS)

The transcript reveals a series of exchanges between the sub and the Polar Prince, its mothership, raising concerns about the passengers' awareness of issues before the tragic implosion.

The dialogue supposedly begins at 7:52 am as they receive clearance for the descent to the Titanic wreckage. The Polar Prince, the ship, wishes them a pleasant dive and prompts them to perform a systems check. With a green light to proceed, the passengers announce that all systems are functioning normally at 8:34 am, ensuring a smooth descent as planned. Around 15 minutes later, they confirm the stability of all systems and reiterate that their descent is progressing as intended.

As the descent reaches the 75-minute mark, the passengers express their confidence, stating that everything is under control, and they are enjoying the ride.

However, at 9:28 am, the transcript reveals a shift in events. The crew aboard the Titan notices an alarm from the Real-Time Monitoring System, prompting unanimous agreement to abandon the descent and begin ascending.

Unfortunately, the ascent proves slower than anticipated. By the time they provide their final update, the Real-Time Monitoring System displays "all red" alerts. At 9:50 am, the ship, the Polar Prince, attempts to establish communication with the sub, stating, "We're not receiving you. Update please."

The transcript abruptly concludes at 9:57 am, with a final plea from the ship urging the sub to respond if able. Viewers have expressed distress and empathy for the passengers, imagining the sense of helplessness they may have experienced.

Also Read | Here's how final moments of the passengers on the Titanic sub looked like

Although no official word confirms the veracity of this transcript experts, including 'Titanic' director James Cameron, find its content plausible. A TikTok user, who shared the screenshots, defended their decision, stating that the timeline aligns with expert opinions. Although the transcript is not verified, it has prompted viewers to imagine the distress the passengers may have experienced

An official inquiry has been launched into the loss of the vessel and the tragic incident that claimed the lives of all on board. The US Coast Guard and Canada's Transportation Safety Board are conducting investigations, with preliminary interviews conducted and materials recovered from the accident site being analyzed.

As the investigation progresses, the world waits for answers and a deeper understanding of the events that transpired. The presumed human remains and debris found on the seabed serve as somber reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. The details surrounding the loss of the Titan submersible continue to captivate the public's attention, highlighting the risks and challenges of deep-sea exploration.