‘Are they not citizens of this country?': Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus condemns ‘heinous’ attack on minorities

Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's caretaker government, on Saturday unequivocally condemned the ongoing attacks targeting the crisis-hit nation's minority communities, particularly Hindus, as ‘heinous.’ Nobel laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh's new interim government, Muhammad Yunus (C), visits slain Abu Sayeed's house, who was killed by police during the anti-quota protests, in Rangpur on August 10, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

“Are they (minorities) not the people of this country? You (students) have been able to save this country; can't you save some families? You must say, 'No one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” the Nobel Prize winner told students at the Begum Rokeya University in the Rangpur city.

Also, the renowned economist, 84, who earlier accepted a call by student leaders to head Bangladesh's interim administration – the caretaker arrangement was necessitated by the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government by a student-led uprising against her – cautioned that the attacks on minorities could be a ‘sabotage’ by those seeking to ‘undermine their progress.’

“There are many standing by to make your efforts futile. Don't fall this time,” Yunus stated.

According to two Hindu organisations – Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad – there have been at least 205 attacks on members of minorities communities in 52 districts since the government of Sheikh Hasina fell.

Since then, thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence and save their lives.

Hindus are the largest minority group in Bangladesh, accounting for around 8% (at 13 million/1.3 crore) of the total population of 170 million (17 crore) of India's neighbour in the east.

(With PTI inputs)