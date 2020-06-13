As Covid-19 numbers fall, Canadians pessimistic about country’s economy

world

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:21 IST

While Covid-19 cases and deaths are gradually tapering off in Canada, citizens are growing more pessimistic about the future with relation to the country’s economic outlook, with nearly half expecting matters to get worse.

According to a new survey by a non-profit public polling organization Angus Reid Institute or ARI, the country is evenly split over the direction any post-Covid-19 recovery may take. In a release, ARI noted, “When it comes to the economic outlook for the country, residents are near-evenly divided about whether the worst has passed or is yet to come. Older men are more optimistic, while all other age and gender groups are relatively closely divided.” Those feeling confident about the future narrowly outnumber those despondent: 51 per cent to 49 per cent.

More troubling, it said, was data from the survey is the “dramatic increase” in the number of those expressing doubt about whether their jobs will return or those positions are gone permanently. ARI stated, “At the end of March just 17 per cent expressed these sentiments. Today, that number has more than doubled to 38 per cent.”

The percentage of people who are doubtful about returning to their positions with same number of hours they worked prior to the pandemic have spiked from 13 per cent in March to 29 per cent. And those who believe their jobs have gone for good have more than doubled from 4 to 9 per cent. These sentiments come despite Canada recording a surprise addition of 290,000 jobs in the month of May, though unemployment, at nearly 14 per cent, remains at a historic high.

Canada crossed 8,000 deaths from the virus on Friday, though the increase in fatalities, at just 55, has been declining day by day. As the health crisis appears to have abated for now, ARI noted it has allowed Canadians to change their focus. It said, “As communities begin to allow businesses, schools, and other institutions to reopen, the gaze of many Canadians has shifted at least slightly to their province’s – and their own – economic recovery.”