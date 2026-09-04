As Jaishankar visited Ukraine, Russia launched ‘jet-powered Shaheds’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said the Indian delegation remained safe as Ukrainian fighter jets shot down most of the Russian drones.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met minister of external affairs S Jaishankar in Kyiv on Thursday, claimed that Russia launched jet-powered 'Shaheds' while Indian minister was in the capital city. He alleged that these drones were developed with Iran's assistance.
"Today, while the Minister was here with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'shaheds', which were developed not without Iran’s help," he said in a post on X.
Zelensky said the Indian delegation remained safe as Ukraine shot down most of the drones. "Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighter jets that shoot down most of these drones," he said.
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ALSO READ: 'Grateful': Ukraine's Zelensky meets S Jaishankar, hails India's peace push in Ukraine war
The Ukrainian president called upon the world powers to take a stand against the war. "We hope that other major world powers will also take a clear stance that this war must end and that a reliable peace must be achieved," he said.
Jaishankar meets Zelenskyy
Jaishankar met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday and discussed approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and advance bilateral relations.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on President @ZelenskyyUa today #Ukraine. Apprised him of discussions with FM @andrii_sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict.”
Zelenskyy hailed the meeting and expressed gratitude for India's stance against the war. "We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position," he wrote on X.
Russian drones hit Coca Cola plant
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said a Coca-Cola plant outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was struck by Russian drones, in what he called a “clear signal to America”.
"Coca-Cola is such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds. It's a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility," he said.
The Russian attack on Kyiv left 10 people injured, sparked a fire and severely damaged a high-rise residential building, news agency Reuters reported, citing officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More