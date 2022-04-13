As Shanghai remains sealed over Covid, Indians asked to contact Beijing embassy
- Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,500 new locally transmitted confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
As China’s financial hub, Shanghai, remains sealed over a surge in Covid cases, Indians have been asked to contact the embassy in Beijing for the time being. The consular services in the Chinese financial hub - which has emerged as the latest hotspot - are “inaccessible” for now, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The Consulate General of India in a notice said it will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person”. “As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled to different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person,” read the notice.
According to the embassy, Indian citizens can reach out for a consular emergency at these numbers: 8618930314575/ 18317160736.
The notice further stated, “Considering the above situation, Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at the Embassy of India, Beijing for availing of urgent consular services, it said. The Indian embassy further stated that a set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service at the Embassy of India, Beijing is enclosed herewith.”
"Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the Consular/Passport Services availed from the Embassy," it added.
The embassy has further listed the application procedure for availing consular services in its notice.
China is dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak after the surge in 2020, with its city Shanghai being the worst-hit. The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,500 new locally transmitted confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as per the National Health Commission.
Out of these, 1,189 were reported in Shanghai alone, followed by 233 in Jilin, 22 in Guangdong, 14 in Hainan, and 12 in Zhejiang, Xinhua. Meanwhile, 13 imported Covid-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday.
Visuals capturing the frustration of Shanghai citizens - locked at their homes - have been widely shared on social media.
The latest surge in China is believed to be driven by the BA.2 variant of Omicron.
