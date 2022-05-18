Xi moves to silence retired party members as he is set to secure third term as China's president
As Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks a historic third term in power, his party has called on all the retired elderly party members to not make any "negative" political remarks and keep quiet on topics where they are in disagreement with the President.
In an article, by the party's mouthpiece the People's Daily, named, "Opinion on strengthening party-building among retired cadres in the new era," all the retired party members have been asked to "strictly adhere to the relevant regulations."
Meanwhile, all the CCP party committees have been instructed to call the retired elderly of the party to follow these instructions, reported Radio Free Asia.
According to the article, the retired officials should not disseminate "politically negative remarks" and should now take part in "illegal social organizations." It also speaks about the guidelines which call for the additional study, counselling and training for retired officials.
These new regulations which need to be "strictly" followed by the CCP retired members could possibly be in response to comments from former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal in March Zhu, 94, was unhappy with Xi's bid for a third term in office, when leaders since Mao Zedong have been limited to two terms apiece.
Many in CCP including former Premier Zhu Rongji have recently voiced their opposition to Xi Jinping's move to break the established party system of leadership succession and plan to be re-elected this year, reported the media portal.
The People's Daily article said CCP cadres will require to "stand firm in the face of major right and wrong, to be loyal to the party, to obey the party's commands [and] to act responsibly with regard to the party."
At Cannes Film Festival, Zelensky gets standing ovation for video address
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler. After tributes and musical numbers, Zelenskyy was streamed live for the formally attired audience who had gathered for the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut."
Chinese passenger jet may have been deliberately brought down: Report
A Chinese airliner that crashed on March 21 killing all 132 people on board may have been flown deliberately into a nosedive in its final moments, a news report said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings by American officials who analysed data from the flight's black box. It was travelling from Kunming in Yunnan province to Guangzhou on China's southeastern coast when it crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.
Sweden, Finland to jointly submit applications to become NATO members Wednesday
Sweden and Finland have remained non-aligned throughout the entire Cold War period, and have in the past opposed the prospect of becoming NATO members. However, both Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson have cited security as the reason behind their NATO aspirations. This comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine war that began after Russia invaded the east-European country on Putin's order on February 24. Currently in its third month, the war is the biggest of its kind in an European nation since the Second World War and has created a renewed refugee influx in the continent.
China Eastern plane crash data suggest intentional nosedive: Report
The black box for a China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed earlier this year suggests the Boeing Co. plane took an intentional nosedive, the Wall Street Journal said. The Boeing 737-800 jetliner was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plummeted from the sky, killing all 132 passengers and crew. Boeing shares added to their gains for the day, climbing as much as 6.2% in New York.
US authorises Covid booster shots for children aged 5 to 11
There are 28 million children who fall into the 5-11 age range in the United States, and there have been 4.8 million Covid cases and about 360 deaths among them so far, according to CDC figures. This age group has been eligible to receive the initial two doses of Pfizer's vaccine since November 2021, but less than 30 per cent of them have so far.
