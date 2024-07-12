ASIA RICE-Vietnam, Thai rates dip as eyes turn to India rice export policy
Vietnam prices fall to lowest levels since July 2023
India export prices down on higher freight rates, weaker rupee
Thai rates at an over 3-month low
Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh high despite ample reserves
Indian govt may relax export restrictions - local media report
By Daksh Grover
July 11 - Rice export prices from Vietnam slipped to their lowest levels in a year, and Thai rates also dropped this week amid lacklustre demand, as markets awaited potential easing of restrictions by top exporter India.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice
"Sales remain slow as buyers are expecting India to ease its restrictions on rice exports," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Vietnam's rice shipments in June fell 40% from May to 513,409 tons, according to the government's official customs data. For the first half of this year, however, exports rose 7.4% from a year earlier to 4.55 million tons.
Thailand's 5% broken rice
There were no big orders coming in and new supply was doing well, said a Bangkok-based trader.
Another trader said there were no special orders and sellers were relying on regular customers.
"Additional supply is coming out and it will be more clear in August how the yield was," the trader said.
India's 5% broken parboiled variety
"Demand is a bit weak for the past few weeks. Buyers are postponing purchases after aggressively buying in May," said an exporter based in Kakinada in southern Andhra Pradesh state.
Meanwhile, domestic rice prices in Bangladesh remained high despite favorable harvests and ample reserves, putting a strain on consumers.
The situation could worsen, as flooding has submerged vast area of cropland, potentially affecting future rice production.
