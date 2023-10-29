News / World News / Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

ByMallika Soni
Oct 29, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Asim Jamil Passes Away: Maulana Tariq Jamil confirmed the death of his son on X saying that the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba, his family said. Maulana Tariq Jamil confirmed the death of his son on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he said.

Mian Channu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Saleem told Dawn that Asim Jamil was taken to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. The body is being moved to the family’s home from the health centre, he informed.

A statement from the police spokesperson said that Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan regional police officer.

“The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic report,” he said. The Khanewal district police officer and other senior personnel were present on the scene and evidence had been collected, he informed.

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his condolences and solidarity to the family while caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed regret over the incident.

“We all share your grief over this accident,” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said as he also condoled the family.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

