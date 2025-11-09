Asim Munir elevated again, to become Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces

Pakistan on Saturday reportedly passed a constitutional amendment paving the way for Army chief General Asim Munir to take charge as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces, a powerful new position aimed at ensuring greater coordination and unified command among the three services. In this picture taken on May 21, 2025 and released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (AFP)

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, presented in Parliament, proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which governs matters related to the armed forces. Under the amendment, the President will appoint both the Army chief and the Chief of Defence Forces on the advice of the Prime Minister, according to a PTI news agency report.

What does the bill say?

The bill also specifies that the Chief of Army Staff, who will also serve as the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister. The head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army, it adds.

The move comes months after the Pakistan government promoted Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him only the second officer in the country's history to receive the title - a rank that carries lifelong privileges.

The legislation also empowers the government to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, with the Field Marshal rank being held for life.

The bill states that the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will expire on November 27, 2025, effectively consolidating top military authority under Munir's command structure.

Lessons from military conflict with Pak influenced overhaul

According to local media reports, the structural overhaul was influenced by lessons from the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May and the evolving nature of modern warfare that demands integrated operational responses.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occuped Kashmir (PoK). The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding to stop military actions on May 10.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh last month said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes.

India has maintained that Pakistan pleaded for an end to hostilities after its military infrastructure was pounded.

Following the conflict, Munir's elevation to Field Marshal and now the creation of the new Chief of Defence Forces post imply Islamabad's attempt to project stronger military leadership amid regional tensions.