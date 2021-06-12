Home / World News / At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas
It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.(Getty / Representational Image)
It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.(Getty / Representational Image)
world news

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

  • The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Austin, Texas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Officials in Texas say at least nine people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It was unknown how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states texas
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.