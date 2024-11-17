Menu Explore
At least 13 killed, many others kidnapped by extremist rebels in Congo

AP |
Nov 17, 2024 01:32 AM IST

At least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped in eastern Congo by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group, local authorities said Saturday.

Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, which has ties to IS, killed civilians in Mabisio village in North Kivu province, said the area's administrator, Col. Alain Kiwewa, on state television.

Women were among those killed in the attack late Friday evening, and houses were burned and looted, he said.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as neighboring Ituri province.

Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting even more, including a significant number of children.

In August, the ADF killed at least 12 people in several villages in North Kivu.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, along with national affairs.
