Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 04, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

At least 14 killed, 27 injured in China highway accident

Authorities in China say at least 14 people have been killed and 27 injured in a highway pile-up. The accident on Saturday night happened after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station in the northwestern province of Gansu.

world Updated: Nov 04, 2018 07:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
china,highway,Gansu
Last week, 15 people were killed after a bus to plunged off a high bridge into China’s Yangtze River in the western city of Chongqing.(AP/Picture for representation)

Authorities in China say at least 14 people have been killed and 27 injured in a highway pile-up.

The accident Saturday night happened after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station in the northwestern province of Gansu.

Last week, 15 people were killed after a bus to plunged off a high bridge into China’s Yangtze River in the western city of Chongqing.

In that previous crash, an eight-second surveillance video released by police showed the driver and a passenger arguing and grappling with each other in the moments before the bus suddenly veered across oncoming traffic and off the bridge.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 07:31 IST

tags

more from world