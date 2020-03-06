e-paper
At least 27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: Officials

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Afghan security forces personnel stand guard on a road near the site of a gun attack that occured during an event ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul.(AFP)
Afghan security forces personnel stand guard on a road near the site of a gun attack that occured during an event ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, in Kabul.(AFP)
         

The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by ... ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, health ministry spokesman, told Reuters, adding that the number could increase.

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

