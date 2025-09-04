Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

60 dead after boat carrying 80 people sinks in north-central Nigeria

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 04:56 am IST

60 people died in Nigeria when a boat sank as it ferried 80 people across a river in the north-central Niger state.

At least 60 people have died and dozens were rescued after a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Nigeria's north-central Niger State, local officials said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred Tuesday on the Malale River, Abubakar Idris, a Red Cross representative, told AFP.(AP file)
The accident occurred Tuesday on the Malale River, Abubakar Idris, a Red Cross representative, told AFP.(AP file)

The vessel departed from Tungan Sule in Malale district on Tuesday morning, heading to Dugga for a condolence visit, when it struck a submerged tree stump near Gausawa community in Borgu Local Government Area.

Abdullahi Baba Ara, chair of Borgu Local Government Area, said the casualty figure was rising.

"The death toll of the boat incident has risen to 60," Baba Ara told Reuters. "Ten people have been found in serious condition and many are still being sought."

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

Sa'adu Inuwa Muhammad, the district head of Shagumi, told Reuters he was at the scene shortly after the accident.

"I was at the scene yesterday around 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The boat carried more than 100 people," Muhammad said. "We were able to recover 31 corpses from the river. The boat was also recovered and removed."

He added that four victims were buried on Tuesday in accordance with Islamic rites, and that women and children made up the majority of the deceased.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency said emergency personnel and local divers were searching for the victims. It confirmed 29 deaths so far with 50 rescues, and two missing persons. The agency said the boat was overloaded and collided with a tree stump, causing it to capsize.

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season, due to lax safety enforcement, overcrowding, and use of poorly maintained vessels.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 60 dead after boat carrying 80 people sinks in north-central Nigeria
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On