At least 3,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far: President Zelenskyy
- He told CNN on Friday 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war. Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured, but there was no count of civilian casualties.
Russia pledged on Friday to launch more strikes on Kyiv and said it had used cruise missiles to the Vizar factory on the edge of Kyiv, which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles. The attack followed Thursday’s sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet.
Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Saturday that missile strikes and shelling over the past 24 hours occurred in eight regions: Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv in the east, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovohrad in the central Ukraine and Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south. The strikes underlined that the whole country remained under threat despite Russia’s pivot towards mounting a new offensive in the east.
Zelensky threatens to end talks with Russia
The elimination of the last Ukrainian troops trapped in the besieged port of Mariupol would put an end to talks with Moscow, Zelensky said on Saturday. “The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations” between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news website.
In a new development, billionaire Roman Abramovich has travelled to Kyiv in a bid to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which stalled after evidence emerged of Russian atrocities against civilians.
The Russian billionaire, who has longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin, has been acting as an informal mediator since the war began in late February.
The Ukraine president has appealed to President Joe Biden for the US to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, joining North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the developments.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Artistes, sportspersons join protest | In pics
Thousands of Sri Lankans on Saturday took the streets of Colombo at the city beachfront of Galle Face to protest outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's secretariat against the ongoing economic crisis for the 8th straight day. In a surprise move, the Sri Lankan Army has vowed to uphold the Constitution and not to interfere with the ongoing anti-government protests across the island nation against the unprecedented economic crisis.
Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP
Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party on Friday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a "security risk" in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's remarks on the safety of country's nuclear assets, according to a media report. Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country's Senate, Sherry Rehman went on to label Imran Khan as a "security risk" to the country, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.
Biden to host leaders of ASEAN nations in Washington on May 12-13: White House
US President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Washington on May 12 and 13, news agency Reuters quoted White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. The summit is being held in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered the 51st straight day. The summit might witness deliberations on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.
Rockets fired by Pakistani forces kill six Afghans: official
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, an official and a resident said. Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil. Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do confirmed the death toll.
Climate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates. While the cost of living is the top election theme, energy policies are closely linked to that, and incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen have put forward very different policies on the renewables sector in particular.
