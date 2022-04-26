4, including teacher and 2 children, dead after Russia school shooting: Report
- Quoting lawmaker Sergei Morozov, a former governor of Ulyanovsk - where the shooting occurred, RIA Novosti news agency reported that the shooter later committed suicide.
Three people - a teacher and two children - died Tuesday after a man opened fire at a kindergarten school in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, AFP reported. "According to preliminary information there was a shooting in a kindergarten. As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died," Dmitry Kamal, the head of the Ulyanovsk region's information department, told AFP.
Kamal said investigators were working at the scene to establish further information. The ages of the dead children were not known, but they would be between three and six years old, he added.
A source in law enforcement told news agency TASS the shooting may have been the result of a 'domestic conflict'.
According to Telegram channel Baza -- which is known to have sources in Russian law enforcement -- the man walked into the kindergarten during nap time with an Izh-27 double-barrelled shotgun.
There was no guard on duty.
Lawmaker Sergei Morozov, a former governor of the region, said a young teacher was killed in the attack and another injured, while the two killed children were born in 2016 and 2018, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Morozov said the shooter committed suicide.
In 2021 Russia was rocked by two separate tragic killing sprees -- at a school in the city of Kazan and at a university in Perm -- that spurred lawmakers to tighten laws regulating access to guns.
-
