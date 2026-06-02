At least 9 killed in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine, several people wounded

Russia carried out a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing at least nine people including four in Kyiv and injuring dozens more. Russian drone and missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 25, according to local authorities. (AFP)

The overnight attacks damaged multiple residential buildings in the capital and one partially collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in posts on social media. Debris sparked fires at a clinic, a gas station, and non-residential sites, and emergency crews were conducting rescue and recovery operations.

Russian drone and missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 25, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s General Staff hasn’t yet reported the total number of projectiles it faced overnight.

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The attack follows days of threats from Russia to intensify attacks on Kyiv. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing for a major air offensive.

The assault came after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting late Monday on an investigation into an attack on a college in Starobilsk in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. Russian-installed officials said 21 people died and dozens were injured in the strike which they have blamed on Ukraine.

Ukraine has said its forces hit the headquarters of a Russian drone unit operating in Starobilsk and it has rejected Putin’s allegation that civilian facilities were hit.