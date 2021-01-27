Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, was marking the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
Survivors and museum officials told Reuters they fear the pandemic could end the era where Auschwitz's former prisoners can tell their own stories to visitors on site. Most Auschwitz survivors are in their eighties and nineties.
"Even if there was no pandemic, there would be fewer survivors at every anniversary," Turski told Reuters in a Zoom interview from his Warsaw home.
"People at my age who are already vulnerable to many other illnesses are also in the first line of fire for this virus."
He declined an in-person interview, in part due to the pandemic risks.
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Auschwitz death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.
Wednesday's ceremony marking the camp's liberation will take place virtually starting at 1500 GMT, with speeches by survivors, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Israeli and Russian diplomats, as well as a debate on the Holocaust's influence on children.
Other virtual ceremonies will also take place to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The Memorial has been closed to visitors for 161 days due to the pandemic. In 2019 it was visited by around 2.3 million people. In 2020 that number dropped to around 502,000.
The Museum's director, Piotr Cywinski, acknowledged virtual events and education programmes were not as effective in passing on the lessons of the Holocaust and World War Two.
"Nothing will replace witnessing the place in its authentic state, because this isn't just about seeing and listening. This is about looking around, in your own steps, touching, experiencing different perspectives, understanding," Cywinski told Reuters.
WARNING THE WORLD
Survivors emphasized the importance of finding ways to keep Auschwitz relevant after they can no longer tell their own stories, amid a rise in far-right movements and anti-Semitism.
In Germany, former finance minister and now president of the lower house of parliament, Wolfgang Schaeuble, warned that "our culture of remembrance does not protect us from a brazen reinterpretation and even a denial of history".
He added that racism and anti-Semitism were spreading through internet forums and conspiracy theories, stressing society's collective responsibility to honour the memory of the Holocaust.
Pope Francis urged people to keep a close watch on ideological extremism, because "these things can happen again".
He spoke three weeks after displays of anti-Semitism surfaced at the US Capitol riot on January 6 and two weeks after one of Montreal's largest synagogues was vandalised and almost set on fire.
Speaking at his general audience, held inside the papal library because of coronavirus restrictions, Francis said it was imperative that the world did not forget.
"To remember ... means being careful because these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to want to save a people but end up destroying a people and humanity," he said.
Some Auschwitz survivors, like Bogdan Bartnikowski, 89, said they were optimistic that the pandemic would not end their chances of returning to the memorial and telling their stories.
"I have hope that for sure there will continue to be groups of visitors to the museum," Bartnikowski said. "Us former prisoners will not be lacking."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India takes up with Italy, Canada incidents outside missions in Rome, Vancouver
- In Italy, unidentified persons painted the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad” on the facade of the Indian embassy in Rome and put up several pro-Khalistan flags and banners at the gate ahead of Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid variant sufferers cough more, but sense of smell less affected - survey
- The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could save 1.5 million crisis-hit workers at a modest cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead: AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body
- "We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will say, when she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox