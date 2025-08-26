Australia accuses Iran of antisemitic attacks in country, expels ambassador

Australia on Tuesday expelled Iran's ambassador, accusing the country of being behind antisemitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier announced that the country would be taking the step. A general view of the Iranian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP)

The Iranian ambassador and three other officials have been given seven days to leave Australia, reported news agency AFP.

Australia reportedly witnessed a spate of antisemitic attacks in the recent past, ever since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023. Police reportedly arrested 40 people over antisemitic offences and eight in relation to arson, a Reuters report from January this year said.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press briefing on Tuesday. “They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community,” he added.

According to news agency Reuters, apart from suspending the Iranian ambassador, Australia has also suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran.

The Australian PM said that the government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Among some popular antisemitic attacks was the antisemitic graffiti on Jewish bakery in Sydney in October 2024, and the torching of cars and vandalism in a Jewish-populated locality of the city a month later.

In a more recent case, the door of a synagogue was set on fire and an Israeli restaurant was stormed by protestors in Melbourne in July, reported CNN. According to the publication, the attack took place when a Shabbat dinner, to mark the onset of the Jewish day of rest, was underway inside.

About 20 people were inside when flammable liquid was poured on the synagogue door and it was set on fire, but no one was injured.